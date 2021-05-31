Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ spotted on Geekbench with peak clock speeds of 3.0Ghz

The upcoming Snapdragon 888+ chip has been spotted on Geekbench which reveal the Cortex X1 core now being overclocked at 3.0Ghz for performance gains

Advertisement

Qualcomm released its new flagship processor for smartphones, the Snapdragon 888 SoC back in December of 2020 but considering its upgrade schedule and a new leak, a new plus variant of the chip might arrive sooner than later in July itself.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ has now made a brief appearance on Geekbench which suggests the newest Cortex X1 performance core will now be overclocked at 3.0Ghz compared to the 2.84Ghz peak clock speed for this performance core on the Snapdragon 888.

Further, the Geekbench listing reveals four low-power A55 cores running at 1.8GHz and three additional Cortex-A78 clusters running at 2.4Ghz. The processor was able to score 1,171 single-core points and 3,704 points on the multi-core test which also stand in line with the scores we have previously seen on smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 888.

Advertisement

There's no information available as to when the chip could launch but we can expect companies like Samsung, Asus, OnePlus, and Realme to launch smartphones that will be powered by this SoC later in the year. Qualcomm has made no announcements as to when this chip could launch but we can expect more information to uncover during the course of upcoming weeks

The company recently also announced a new premium mid-range segment chip called the Snapdragon 778G SoC that is equipped with a Cortex-A78 custom-made Kryo 670 CPU with maximum clock speeds of 2.4GHz. The chipset is paired with Adreno 642L graphics, which has support for Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL 3S 3.1, OpenCL 2.0 FP, HDR10+, and HDR10.

Via