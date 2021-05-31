Advertisement

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ spotted on Geekbench with peak clock speeds of 3.0Ghz

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 31, 2021 9:59 am

Latest News

The upcoming Snapdragon 888+ chip has been spotted on Geekbench which reveal the Cortex X1 core now being overclocked at 3.0Ghz for performance gains
Advertisement

Qualcomm released its new flagship processor for smartphones, the Snapdragon 888 SoC back in December of 2020 but considering its upgrade schedule and a new leak, a new plus variant of the chip might arrive sooner than later in July itself. 

 

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ has now made a brief appearance on Geekbench which suggests the newest Cortex X1 performance core will now be overclocked at 3.0Ghz compared to the 2.84Ghz peak clock speed for this performance core on the Snapdragon 888. 

 

Further, the Geekbench listing reveals four low-power A55 cores running at 1.8GHz and three additional Cortex-A78 clusters running at 2.4Ghz. The processor was able to score 1,171 single-core points and 3,704 points on the multi-core test which also stand in line with the scores we have previously seen on smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 888. 

 

Advertisement

There's no information available as to when the chip could launch but we can expect companies like Samsung, Asus, OnePlus, and Realme to launch smartphones that will be powered by this SoC later in the year. Qualcomm has made no announcements as to when this chip could launch but we can expect more information to uncover during the course of upcoming weeks 

 

The company recently also announced a new premium mid-range segment chip called the Snapdragon 778G SoC that is equipped with a Cortex-A78 custom-made Kryo 670 CPU with maximum clock speeds of 2.4GHz. The chipset is paired with Adreno 642L graphics, which has support for Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL 3S 3.1, OpenCL 2.0 FP, HDR10+, and HDR10.

 

Via

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor launched with 144Hz FHD+ display support

Realme Quicksilver in works, to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC

Realme to launch Snapdragon 870, 778G powered smartphones on June 18: Report

Latest News from Qualcomm

You might like this

Tags: Qualcomm

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung launches four new Smart Monitors with TizenOS

MediaTek collaborates with Tessolve to rollout AIoT Hardware and Android Software

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies