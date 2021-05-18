Advertisement

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor launched with 144Hz FHD+ display support

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2021 1:41 pm

Latest News

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 778G chipset that comes with support for QC 5, 144Hz Full HD+ displays and more

Qualcomm has launched a new smartphone processor which is the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The processor is built on a 6nm fabrication process and is a more powerful variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC. The first phone that could employ this processor could be the Honor 50, as per a tipster from China. 

 

The Snapdragon 778G 5G (SM7325 part number) is equipped with a Cortex-A78 custom-made Kryo 670 CPU with maximum clock speeds of 2.4GHz. The chipset is paired with Adreno 642L graphics, which has support for Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL 3S 3.1, OpenCL 2.0 FP, HDR10+, and HDR10.

 

The Snapdragon 778G offers a triple 14-bit Spectra 570 ISP. It supports up to 192-megapixel single camera, along with 36-megapixel and 22-megapixel dual-camera system, and up to 22-megapixel triple camera system. The image signal processor also supports 10-bit HDR HEIF / HEIC photo capture, AI-based autofocus, 720p/240fps slow-motion video shooting, multi-frame noise reduction, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

 

For displays, the Snapdragon 778G SoC can power up to full HD+ resolution with 144Hz refresh rate, along with support for up to 10-bit color depth and Rec2020 color gamut. For AI, it features the 6th AI engine with Hexagon 770 processor with 12 TOPS performance. For enhanced gaming, it comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform.

 

For security, it comes with support for Qualcomm 3D Sonic, 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanners and other biometric authentications such as iris, voice, and face scanning. The Snapdragon 778G brings support for faster Quick Charge 5 technology compared to QC 4+ on the Snapdragon 780G. 

 

Coming to connectivity, the processor equips the Snapdragon X53 5G modem-RF system with peak download speeds of 3.3Gbps. Further, the processor supports sub-6 GHz (100Mhz bandwidth with 4×4 MIMO) 5G spectrums and mmWave (400Mhz bandwidth with 2×2 MIMO). It supports up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, USB 3.1, and USB-C. 

Snapdragon 888 Plus to power smartphones in Q3 of 2021: Report

Qualcomm working on Android-powered gaming console: Report

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Sound technology

Qualcomm to support Google-Jio smartphone partnership

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform announced

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC announced, expected to debut on affordable smartphones

Latest News from Qualcomm

Tags: Qualcomm

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC10 to sport Smnapdragon 870 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G to come with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 6GB of RAM

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies