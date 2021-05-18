Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor launched with 144Hz FHD+ display support

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 778G chipset that comes with support for QC 5, 144Hz Full HD+ displays and more

Qualcomm has launched a new smartphone processor which is the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The processor is built on a 6nm fabrication process and is a more powerful variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC. The first phone that could employ this processor could be the Honor 50, as per a tipster from China.

The Snapdragon 778G 5G (SM7325 part number) is equipped with a Cortex-A78 custom-made Kryo 670 CPU with maximum clock speeds of 2.4GHz. The chipset is paired with Adreno 642L graphics, which has support for Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL 3S 3.1, OpenCL 2.0 FP, HDR10+, and HDR10.

The Snapdragon 778G offers a triple 14-bit Spectra 570 ISP. It supports up to 192-megapixel single camera, along with 36-megapixel and 22-megapixel dual-camera system, and up to 22-megapixel triple camera system. The image signal processor also supports 10-bit HDR HEIF / HEIC photo capture, AI-based autofocus, 720p/240fps slow-motion video shooting, multi-frame noise reduction, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

For displays, the Snapdragon 778G SoC can power up to full HD+ resolution with 144Hz refresh rate, along with support for up to 10-bit color depth and Rec2020 color gamut. For AI, it features the 6th AI engine with Hexagon 770 processor with 12 TOPS performance. For enhanced gaming, it comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform.

For security, it comes with support for Qualcomm 3D Sonic, 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanners and other biometric authentications such as iris, voice, and face scanning. The Snapdragon 778G brings support for faster Quick Charge 5 technology compared to QC 4+ on the Snapdragon 780G.

Coming to connectivity, the processor equips the Snapdragon X53 5G modem-RF system with peak download speeds of 3.3Gbps. Further, the processor supports sub-6 GHz (100Mhz bandwidth with 4×4 MIMO) 5G spectrums and mmWave (400Mhz bandwidth with 2×2 MIMO). It supports up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, USB 3.1, and USB-C.