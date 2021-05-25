Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 launched for basic Windows Laptops, Chromebooks

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform for entry level Windows 10 laptops and Chromebooks that are always on and always stay connected

Qualcomm, on Monday, launched the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, the second generation of the Company’s entry-level platform for always on, always connected Windows PCs and Chromebooks. The addition of Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 to the compute platform portfolio will enable customers to scale device offerings and address user demands as per Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform enables a pillar of Snapdragon compute technology: support for multi-day battery life. It will be able to offer up to 2 times the battery life of most competing platforms and up to 19 or more hours of continuous use. The platform’s processing power allows users to do more at once.

The fifth generation Qualcomm AI Engine can support intelligent applications on the device to enable the latest AI-accelerated features. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 also supports features such as 4K HDR media, using an up to 32-megapixel camera for high quality video conferencing, or utilizing low-light video and photography and Hi-Fi Audio features. This can be achieved due to the 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 255 image signal processor (ISP) that also supports dual cameras of up to 16-megapixel resolution.

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 gets an octa-core Kryo 468 CPU based on 64-bit architecture, with a clock speed of up to 2.55GHz. There is an Adreno GPU and a Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP. The SoC also incorporates dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM, eMMC 5.1 or UFS 2.1 storage.

The chipset also comes with a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. You also get Qualcomm Aptx audio playback support while the Snapdragon chipset also supports video playback of up to 4K HDR10 and H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC), and VP9 codec support. For displays, Qualcomm has included support for up to QHD display at 60Hz refresh rate.

As the products powered by the chip are always on and always connected, users will be able to access their devices just by a press of a button, similar to how smartphones work. Devices powered by Snapdragon compute technology are capable of staying in connected standby mode for weeks.

The chip also has support for Windows 10 Hypervisor. Windows devices powered by this Snapdragon compute platform are Microsoft Secured-Core PCs. Connectivity options on the chipset include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, and SBAS. The Snapdragon X15 LTE modem present on chip supports 2x20MHz downlink carrier aggregation and up to 4x4 MIMO.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 will be commercially available starting this summer as per the company.