Qualcomm working on Android-powered gaming console: Report

Qualcomm is reportedly working on Android-powered gaming console that could hit the shelves by Q1 of 2022

Qualcomm seems to be focusing more on gaming and is reportedly developing a console that's similar to Nintendo Switch, but will be an Android-powered one. It will be a handheld-console and will most likely be released by next year, that too if it ends up being a real product at all.

The report comes from Android Police, which cites images seen by the publication, which show the device would feature detachable, Joy-Con-like controllers along with an SD card slot for expansion of storage, Android 12, and will even have 5G connectivity.

The news was further confirmed by XDA's Mishaal Raman who notes that it will be backed by a huge 6,000mAh battery. Rahman tweeted that the screen could be a Full-HD 6.65-inch. He also indicated that it could have a fan at the back for heat dissipation.

'Like the Switch, Qualcomm's portable will support display-out capabilities to play on an external TV or monitor, though it was unclear if that meant a dedicated port like mini HDMI or if the USB-C charging port would serve double duty', says Android Police's report. As per them, Qualcomm plans to launch the device by Q1 of 2022 meaning it should be powered by the next generation of flagship chip by the chipmaker itself.

It will come with a regular suite of sensors like Bluetooth, GPS, accelerometers, and dual-zone haptics. Surprisingly, the company's targeted price point is $300 (approx Rs 21,700), but its not confirmed if the mentioned price includes the detachable gamepads or the aforementioned 5G.

Android Police believes this project is almost a year from being finished, meaning the company is still not sure what it actually wants the product to become. As per all the information gathered, it seems like the chipmaker is readying its own gaming smartphone considering how the segment popularity is on a rise with contenders from many big companies including Asus, Xiaomi and more.