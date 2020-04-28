Advertisement

'Putting mobile phones in the essential category puts offline sellers at disadvantage'

By: S Aadeetya, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2020 10:33 am

Latest News

Offline mobile shops in the country have been closed since the lockdown.

Last week, the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) wrote a letter to the Home Ministry of India, asking them to consider mobile phones as essential items, without giving it a category. But a few days after that, reports suggested the general mobile body in the country was seeking changes, which will allow e-commerce platforms to start selling smartphones in the country. 

 

But it seems this hasn't gone down well with AIMRA, who believe that making mobile phones part of the essential category could play into the hands of the online channels, opening the gates for them to sell devices to consumers once again. "Handset manufacturers along with the online platform have done strong strong lobby over the past few days to categorise phones as essential, which allows them to start selling devices through their platform," Arvinder Khurana, President, AIMRA said to The Mobile Indian.  

 

Disrupt the level-playing field

 

So why are online shopping platforms seeking this change? Industry reports explain that smartphone sales form a big chunk of the revenue for the likes of Flipkart and Amazon among others. This comes to about 65 percent of the total sales, and the restrictions imposed on them to sell essential items during the lockdown, has most likely forced them to gang up with mobile brands as well as other industry bodies. 

 

Khurana believes the logic of letting one sector operate while the other suffers doesn't make it a level playing field. "Which is why we reached out to the Ministry last week and asked them to allow both online and offline shops to sell mobile phones." However, the government decided to make the situation equal for both online and offline sector, by retracting its previous order and stopped online sellers from taking orders for non-essential goods, which includes smartphones, once again.

 

 

This was well received by the retailer association, who thanked Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce via this tweet which said, "Thankful that a level playing field was maintained for mobile retailers! Online can operate for essential items only! If you make mobile phones essential items, you once again give an unfair advantage to Online platform for sales during the lockdown."

Explained: Why Delivery of Non-Essential Items Was Rolled Back?

Latest News from

Tags: offline stores online shopping e-commerce AIMRA mobile lobby Piyush Goyal

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco partners with GamingMonk to announce ‘POCO Battle Arena’ gaming league

Microsoft to reportedly invest in Paytm

JioMart now taking orders through WhatsApp in select cities

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies