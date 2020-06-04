Advertisement

PUBG was the most-played online games during COVID-19 lockdownd in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 3:55 pm

PUBG is said to be the most-played online game in India.
The Coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay at their home. While some are working home, many people are playing online games to kill some time. Now, as per a new report, PUBG is said to be the most-played online game in India. 

 

As per a report by SEMRush, 22 lakh people played PUBG in May. This was followed by Minecraft which was played by 8.2 lakh people in the country. Fortnite came to the third spot with 8.5 lakh people followed by League of Legends with 1.5 lakh, Counter-Strike with 1.5 lakh, World of Warcraft with 1.1 lakh and Clash of Clans with 1.1 lakh respectively. 

 

The report further highlights that many Indian also participated in e-sport tournaments during the lockdown period. Coming to console gaming, the report highlights that Nintendo Switch was the most searched in April followed by Xbox 1 and Playstation 4. The study also showed a significant rise in online searches for Mobile Premier League (MPL). 

 

Coming to mobile gaming, PUBG Mobile took the first position with 10 lakh searches followed by (8.2 lakh), Ludo King (18 lakh), Garena Free Fire (2 lakh), Temple Run (2.4 lakh), Angry Birds (1.6 lakh) and Clash of Clans (1.1 lakh). These were the most searched games between January and April. As per Nielsen data, the time spent on online games has increased by 44 per cent in the week starting May 16. The week of April 25 saw the peak of online gaming with the time spent on smartphones to play, per user, going up to 63 per cent as compared to pre-lockdown period.

 

