PUBG to get revamped Sanhok map on July 22

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 11:39 am

Latest News

The company has revealed that it has brought massive changes to the island of Sanhok along with new Loot Truck and more.
Bluehole, the developer behind the famous battle royale game PUBG, has revealed a new revamped map of Sanhok. The company has revealed that it has brought massive changes to the island of Sanhok along with new Loot Truck and more. 

 

The company has revealed that the new map will go live on July 22 with the upcoming 8.1 update. The update changes the whole Sanhok map with more details and features. To start with Bootcamp, it comes with an improved line of sight for long-range engagements along with lots of covers for players. The Quarry now comes with a bridge so that players can easily cross it. The company has also replaced the Northeast with a new Airfield with the upcoming update and players will get the chance to use the Motor Glider. 

 

Docks have been replaced with Getaway, a loot packed resort town designed to separate tourists from their money, while Ruins area has been reworked to make it look massive. The company has also made some changes to Mountain, Cave, River, Pai Nan, Khao, Sahmee, Kampong and Bhan. 

 

The company has also introduced a new Loot Truck with the upcoming update. Trucks spawn in one of several garages around the island and drive along roads, enticing players to attack them. As these trucks take damage, they’ll drop some loot and continue on their way. One can look up to four trucks and each truck is spawned separately inside one of the special garages that is scattered around the map. The company has revealed if they destroy the trucks, players will get top-tier loot. 

 

The update will also bring a new tactical weapon known as decoy grenade. The weapon, when thrown, creates sounds of gunshots and can be used to distract enemies. The weapon looks like a normal grenade, but it comes with a yellow band across it.

 

Latest Smartphones
