PUBG Mobile introduces Royal Pass Season 14 with Spark the Flame theme

PUBG Mobile has today announced the launch of the new Royal Pass Season for its popular battle royale game. The new season is based on Spark The Flame theme and it brings a host of interesting rewards for the players.

The latest season brings new multi-form gear skins, which includes the Night Commander Set. The set will transform to Black Commander Set at Level 60 and Red Commander Set once the players reach the highest level. Users will also get new skins for S1897 shotgun and M416 guns along with new Speed Demon ornament and more. Players will also get Blazing Dawn Plane finish. Furthermore, once players get 100 RP points, they will unlock the Avian Tyrant Set.

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of PUBG Mobile’s Royal Pass, Season 14 also welcomes the return of Roaring Dragon sets and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards featured in Royal Pass Season 5. Apart from this, players can now instantly view consecutive purchase perks and preview other exclusive Royal Pass benefits.

There is a new RP Prime subscription available in collaboration with Google. Includes both Prime and Prime Plus, which can be subscribed to simultaneously. Supports monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription. While the Royal Pass Prime subscription is currently only available for Android users, iOS users can look forward to an upcoming collaboration with Apple in the future.

Players can collect 300 or 900 RP Vouchers every month, along with redemption discounts and Airplane Ranking display perks. One can instantly view consecutive purchase perks and preview other exclusive RP perks.