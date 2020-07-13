Advertisement

PUBG Mobile introduces new anti-cheat measures with Spectate Mode

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 4:01 pm

Latest News

The newly updated anti-cheat measure is built upon the existing Spectate Mode and it adds a peer review mechanism.
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile has announced the launch of a new anti-cheat measure to improve protection of its players from hackers and cheaters. The newly updated anti-cheat measure is built upon the existing Spectate Mode and it adds a peer review mechanism. 

 

The company has revealed that the game server will now determine in real-time if a given player is visible in the view of the game host, using that information to decide whether or not to transmit the location data to spectators. 

 

The new Spectating System upgrade aims to resolve the use of cheating by manipulating the existing Spectate Mode and it further improves to identify and eliminate suspicious behaviours elsewhere in the game. 

 

Advertisement

The Spectating System consists of three separate roles, including the host, game server and spectator. The brand says that previously, cheaters were able to take advantage of Spectate Mode by using two devices to pinpoint in-game enemy players and gain an unfair advantage. But now, the newly added mechanism can determine that if a player is not visible in the view of the host, it will not transmit the location data of the player to spectators. 

 

“This upgrade not only eliminates the possibility of unfair cheating by spectating but also ensures plug-ins will not be able to modify game data, which strongly guarantees security and reliability. In addition, this solution does not affect the experience of users who spectate matches normally,” the company said in a statement.

 

Top 3 alternatives of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update: New Livik Map, Royale Pass Season 14, Ancient Secret and more

PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha Motor to bring new in-game features

Latest News from PUBG Mobile

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

PUBG Mobile partners with Yamaha Motor to bring new in-game features

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update: New Livik Map, Royale Pass Season 14, Ancient Secret and more

Microsoft Xbox Series X game event scheduled for July 23

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies