PUBG Mobile introduces ‘Kite Event’, new mini-game and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2020 3:00 pm

The company has also partnered with upcoming movie Stree Dancer 3D to bring new events.

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation have announced a new limited-edition mini-game with a new Kite Event for its battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The company has also partnered with upcoming movie Stree Dancer 3D to bring new events. 

 

To start with the mini-game, the company has introduced it to celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti. During the period, players can opt for a mini-game on Erangel where kites will be placed at a starting point. Every day, players will get three free ‘Kite Tokens’, which can be redeemed to roll a dice. Based on the number rolled, a kite will be moved along the map. Players can get more tokens by completing certain in-game missions. 

 

The Kite Event on PUBG MOBILE will be available only from the 8th of January to 19th of January 2020. The mini-game will have three levels, with each containing a fixed number of ‘Kite Tokens’. Players choosing to move their kites faster can do so by spending UC, which allows the dice to be rolled an additional number of times.

 

Furthermore, the brand has partnered with the upcoming Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3D. The company has revealed that it will bring a promotional Street Dancer 3D themed parachute. The players who get this parachute at the start of the game. Lucky players will stand a chance to win a meet and greet with the cast and crew of the movie. 

 

Players must register in the game to participate in the contest and an in-game movie-branded zone will display the leader board and rankings of the participants. The company says that top 5 players will get the opportunity to meet Varun Dhawan and the rest of the stars of Street Dancer 3D.

 

