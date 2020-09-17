PUBG Ban Impact: Call Of Duty Warzone might be arriving soon for Mobile

A new job listing suggests that Activison is working on yet another game for the mobile platform, allegedly the Call Of Duty Warzone.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile got banned by the Indian Government a few weeks back and people have been looking for replacements all over.

Some have switched to Call Of Duty Mobile and some have gone to Garena FreeFire. But another alternative that might be coming to the Battle Royale space is Activison's Call Of Duty: Warzone.

Advertisement

The Battle Royale game is currently available only on consoles and PC. But a Job Listing on Activison's website (which got removed pretty quickly) mentioned that the company is looking for an Executive Producer for its new game.

"As Executive Producer, Features you will own product framing and player experience of a new AAA mobile FPS in the Call of Duty franchise. Developing in collaboration with multiple Activision studio locations around the world, this leader is a skilled communicator and development leader who can define and harvest the important elements that define a best-in-class mobile shooter game, clearly articulate why these elements are important and what their success criteria are, and shepherd those elements through a distributed development organization to deliver the highest quality software product", the job listing read.

The report broke out after 'PC Gamer' got their hands-on on the listing, in which there were Warzone Specific requirements for the producer, which read,

Harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation Improve upon the Warzone formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes to features to ensure a best-in-class mobile experience that players will love Serve as a primary point of contact on the Warzone Mobile leadership team for clarity and decisions on user-facing features, UX and overall quality.

This listing definitely has some strong points and suggests towards a Warzone Mobile version. As PUBG is also looking for partners in India for their publishing rights, the game might be available to Indian users but not anytime soon.

This game might bring a lot to the table, but there's no specific launch date as of now. The developers might be willing to explore more areas in the Indian gaming market with another battle royale game, even though they already have one which is up and successfully running.