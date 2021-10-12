pTron launches Musicbot Cube Portable Alexa Built-in Smart Speaker

HomeNewspTron launches Musicbot Cube Portable Alexa Built-in Smart Speaker

pTron Musicbot Cube speaker has been launched in India. The company says that this is a Alexa built-in smart speaker ‘Made in India’ speaker.

By The Mobile Indian Network
pTron has now forayed into the smart speaker market. The brand has launched its latest portable Alexa built-in smart speaker, pTron Musicbot Cube. The company says that this is a ‘Made in India’ speaker.

pTron Musicbot Cube is priced at Rs 1,799. It is available for sale in 2 colour variants Black & Blue on Amazon India from the 14th of October.

The portable speaker is cube-shaped with hands-free Alexa control. Just ask Alexa to play music, read the news, control your smart home, shop from Amazon, and more. Even in noisy environments, the far-field voice technology allows the speaker to hear commands from a distance. Alexa is always getting smarter and customers can enable more than 30,000 Alexa skills.

The speaker claims to offer audio up to 6Hrs on a single charge & 12Hrs of Standby time. This smart speaker can also stream music from JioSaavn & Hungama. Keep the device plugged in when you don’t need to carry it. It takes up to 4 hrs to fully charge the device. When the device is fully charged, a voice prompt will be triggered.

pTron Musicbot Cube offers effortless music streaming, clear vocals and punchy bass. You can add Alexa built-in devices like Smart bulbs or any other device to your Amazon account & use your voice to control them – “Alexa, switch on the lights”, “Alexa, play party songs”

The speaker is equipped with 50mm drivers. In addition, the 3W Dynamic Speaker delivers loud & clear audio with Punchy Bass. Lastly, there are 3 Built-in Far-field Mics with 30Mtrs Range.

Previously, pTron launched 3 latest additions to its wireless audio wear range. The newest range of pTron includes gaming TWS earbuds & Wireless ENC Neckband.

pTron had launched Tangent Pixel – ENC (environmental noise cancellation) wireless neckband with BT. 5.1 and Tangent Pro, ENC wireless neckband with BT 5.2 and magnetic controls.

