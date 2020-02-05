pTron launches Bassbuds Pro Wireless Stereo earphones at Rs 1299

The pTron True Wireless Stereo earphones come with 1-year warranty and are available for sale only on Amazon India.

pTron has announced a new addition to its Bassbuds TWS series, pTron Bassbuds Pro for Rs 1299. The pTron True Wireless Stereo earphones come with 1-year warranty and are available for sale only on Amazon India.



pTron Bassbuds Pro is ultra-compact and specially designed for Indian ears so that you can wear them all day for music and phone calls. Each earbud weighs 4g and fits perfectly in the ear and is compatible with all Android and iOS devices.



With a touch button, the Smart Touch control sensors on the earbuds allow music and call control, easy access to voice assistant - Google and Siri. For wireless connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.0 with 10 meters transmission range.



pTron Bassbuds Pro offers a total of 12 hours playtime with the charging case. The earbuds alone stay powered up for 4 hours on a single charge. The digital display on the charging case indicates the battery strength. The sleek charging case weighing only 27 gms is charged with type C cable. The Binaural call function allows one to operate with single earbud.



Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO of pTron, while announcing the launch, said, “Owing to the success of our previous products, today, we are thrilled to launch our 3rd product in the Bassbuds series, pTron Bassbuds Pro, an advanced version of the Bassbuds. Our objective is to make the latest technology of True Wireless affordable & accessible to every Indian without compromising on the quality and be the no.1 player in this segment by volume & value.”