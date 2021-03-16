PTron launches Bassbuds Jets TWS earbuds at Rs 999

pTron today launched its newest TWS earbuds with BT 5.0, IPX4 rating, and more at an affordable price tag of Rs 999

PTron today launched its new set of TWS earbuds called pTron Bassbuds Jets. The earbuds will be available in 3 aesthetic colors including Dazzling Blue, Ravishing White and Classy Black. These new TWS earbuds will be sold for Rs 999 on Amazon India.

The Bassbuds Jets come with a unique flat surface for convenient touch controls and a digital battery indication. The Bassbuds Jets packs a powerful Bass performance with 10mm dynamic drivers, offering a natural, authentic audio.

The buds come loaded with essential audio features such as a total of 5 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity, voice assistant, built-in mics, hands-free calling, IPX4 rating for sweat resistance and more.

Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron commented on the launch, “pTron as a brand is super excited to bring this special addition to the Bassbuds family. pTron aims to bridge the gap between price and accessibility. Our pricing is as wallet friendly as our product range is versatile".

"We want our customers, especially the first time TWS users to build their confidence in going truly wireless; and an affordable yet strong quality product offering will make it an easy choice for them. With Bassbuds Jets, we’re bringing a new perspective to the audio market - affordability and quality hand in hand”, he added.