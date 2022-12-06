PTron Force X11P Smartwatch, Bassbuds Perl TWS, PlayGo Dura T26 TWS launched in India

PTron and PlayGo have launched new products in India, including a smartwatch and TWS earbuds. PTron has come up with the Force X11P smartwatch and the Bassbuds Perl TWS. On the other hand, PlayGo has launched the Dura T26 TWS earbuds that claim to provide up to 30 hours of playback time.

PTron Force X11P

The pTron Force X11P carries a price tag of Rs 1,499 and can already be purchased from Amazon.

The smartwatch comes with a circular dial and a zinc alloy metallic frame. It is IP68 water-resistant and has two buttons on the right side. The smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch IPS display and has an HD resolution. For customisation, you get more than 100 watch faces to choose from.

Next, the pTron Force X11P is equipped with a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor and sleep tracker. It also comes with a sedentary reminder and support for 7 sports modes. You can also keep a track of your steps, calories burnt, and distance traveled.

For bluetooth calling, you get built-in microphone and speaker along with a quick access dialpad for Bluetooth calling. There are also features like remote camera control, music playback control, built-in voice assistant, alarm, DND mode, built-in voice assistant, and smart notifications.

The smartwatch is backed by a 260mAh battery unit that is claimed to offer 5 days of usage under normal mode and 3 days with Bluetooth calling enabled.

PTron Bassbuds Perl TWS

The pTron Bassbuds Perl have a price tag of Rs 799 and will go on sale on Amazon starting December 8th.

These Bassbuds Perl have in-ear stem design. Users can tap on the stem of the earbuds for performing various actions. The buds come with a 13mm driver unit and dual HD mics. There is support formenvironmental noise cancellation for reducing background noise during calls.

The buds come inside a pebble-shaped charging case with an LED battery indicator on the front. They are IPX4 rated for protection against splashes. The TWS earphones has support for two modes including music and movie. The audio device features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support and are claimed to be backed by a 28-hour battery life.

PlayGo Dura T26 TWS

PLAYGO DURA T26 truly wireless earbuds have launched in two colour options, namely Black and White. It has a price tag of Rs 1,499. The buds are available for purchase on major e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

The Dura T26 comes with enhanced bass and extra loud (EBEL) drivers that claim to offer high detail bass with clarity. The buds get ENR technology that suppresses ambient noises. The earbuds feature a stem design that also supports touch controls for play, pause, switch songs, answer or reject calls, and even activate voice assistants as well.

Furthermore, the wireless earbuds offers an audio playback of 10 hours in a single charge while the charging case brings the total to 30 hours of playback. Under the hood, the earbuds pack a 50mAh battery while the charging case has a 300mAh battery unit. It supports fast charging via a USB Type C port that is claimed to offer 5 hours playback with just 10 minutes of charging.