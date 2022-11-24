PTron Bassbuds Nyx TWS, Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 Soundbar launched in India

PTron has launched a new pair of TWS earbuds in India, called the Bassbuds Nyx. Separately, Zebronics launched the premium Sound-bar, ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 in the country. It is the first Indian brand to launch Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless rear satellite speakers.

PTron Bassbuds Nyx Specifications, Price

Priced at Rs 1299, the Bassbuds Nyx will be available on Amazon India from November 24 at a special launch price of Rs 999.

The PTron Bassbuds Nyx have a charging case that features a led display that helps let you know the battery level of the case. They have a dual-color design and are tilted 45-degrees for a snug fit. The earbuds feature powerful 10mm drivers that offer balanced bass, mid and treble performance, according to the company.

The advanced chipset offers 50ms low latency and the buds support Bluetooth 5.1 for stable connectivity and increased mobility. With touch control, users can access various functions like Answer/Reject calls, volume control, and Play/Pause Music by tapping the touch panel. The earbuds independently connect and transmit to the paired device which allows for either the Left or Right earbud to enter mono mode or stereo mode seamlessly.

Read More: PTron Bassbuds B21, Bassbuds Rush, Bassbuds Xtreme TWS earbuds launched in India

The Bassbuds Nyx offers up to 9 hours of use on a single charge while the case itself can provide further 23 hours, for up to 32 hours of listening enjoyment. With a Type C port and the quick charge feature, the earbuds can be completely charged in 1 hour approximately. The earbuds are also equipped with IPX4 technology making them sweat and water-resistant.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 Specifications, Price

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 sound bar will be available on Amazon from 24th November 2022, priced at Rs 22,999.

Read More: Oppo F21s Pro Series, Zebronics Smart TVs powered by WebOS launched

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 is a combination consisting of soundbar with 5 drivers, 3-front & 2-top firing, a powerful 15.5cm sub-woofer and dual wirelessly connected rear satellite speakers. They come with support for Dolby Atmos and have an output of 525 Watts. It delivers a 5.1.2 Channel for enhanced sound.

It has a slim & minimalistic design. The soundbar as well as the rear wireless satellites can be wall mounted to have a more enveloping experience. You get a variety of connectivity options including Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI (with e-ARC), Optical-In, USB and AUX.