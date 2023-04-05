OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launched in India: Detailed FAQ

OnePlus launched its latest mid-ranger in India, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which looks like a rebadged Realme 10 Pro. The device has arrived in the country in two shades and gets a triple camera setup which consists of a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Look at this detailed FAQ about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to learn more about the smartphone.

What is the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G? The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes in two variants, out of which the 8GB + 128GB trim costs Rs 19,999 while the 8GB + 256GB model comes in at Rs 21,999. It comes in Lime and black colour options.

Are there any launch offers available for the device? Yes, some launch offers are available on purchasing the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. From April 11, 12 PM IST till April 21, ICICI Bank card users can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on credit card full swipe and credit & debit card EMI on purchasing the device via OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and retail partner stores.



From April 11 till April 30, users can avail 1-year extended warranty plan at just Rs 99 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App. Then, OnePlus is offering a special RedCoins discount of up to INR 600 on purchases made on OnePlus’ own website or OnePlus Store App. Then, OnePlus also brings benefits for Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on the INR 399 plan, which provides 75 GB monthly data + 3 Add-on SIMs.



Jio Plus (Postpaid) OnePlus users will get special benefits up to INR 3500 (100 GB Additional Data (10 GB Additional Monthly Data for 10 months) worth INR 1000). There are additional coupons of value Rs 2500.

What are the variants available for the device? The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes in two variants, both with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Where will it be available for purchase? The smartphone can be bought via OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and authorised stores starting April 11.

What are the display specs of Nord CE 3 Lite 5G? The OnePlus handset has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Which processor is powering the device? The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor.

As for the cameras, the handset has triple cameras on the back, with a 108MP f/1.7 Samsung primary sensor and a couple of 2MP lenses for macro and depth shooting. There is a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter.

What is the battery capacity of the Nord device and how fast does it charge? The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Does the device come with a fingerprint sensor? Yes, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It also support face unlock functionality.

What Android version does the Nord smartphone come with? The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 skin out of the box.