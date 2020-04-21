Advertisement

Facebook data of over 260 million users sold on dark web for Rs 41,000

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 21, 2020 3:33 pm

Latest News

The leaked data includes email ID, phone number and date of birth of all these users.
Advertisement

Hackers are having a field day these days, and after Zoom data was leaked, it's now Facebook's turn to make the headlines.

 

 

Advertisement

A new security research claims that data of over 267 million users on the platform has been leaked, and is selling on the dark web for $540 (Rs 41,000 approx).

 

Facebook has been criticised for its security standards, and data breaches have become a common affair for the company ever since the Cambrigde Analytica episode went public few years back. 

 

The new report comes via Cyble, who have mentioned that while passwords of the users weren't breached in this leak, their email ID, date of birth, name and phone number is now part of the sale package for the highest bidder.

 

I

strange that data of millions of users is available for less than $1000 (Rs 76,000 approx), but Cyble was able to confirm the presence of the data as it bought the data, downloaded them and accessed the content as well. 

Researchers at Cyble were able to download this data

The report doesn't tell us if Facebook users from India are also part of the list, but considering the number quoted in the report, it's likely that some of these victims reside in the country.

The report adds that  they still don't know the source of the leak, but their best guess is the data might have leaked through third-party APIs, something that has been reported at Facebook quite a few times now. 

 

The researchers admit that even though passwords were not accessed by the hacker, users should change their access codes for their account, in order to make sure nobody takes control of their account.

 

Users havealso been asked to not open mails from unknown sources, as the hackers might use the available user information for phishing or scamming them. 

Facebook's dating app rolled out

Latest News from Facebook

You might like this

Tags: Facebook social networking data breach dark web hackers phishing scamming

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Popular third-party Android app store hacked, data of over 20 million users leaked

Explained: Why Delivery of Non-Essential Items Was Rolled Back?

Government stops sale of non-essential items via e-commerce platforms during lockdown

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies