President of India launches blockchain secured graduation certificates

President of India has announced the launch of blockchain-secured Graduation certificates by awarding these to students of NIT, Haryana.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Blockchain graduation certificates

Highlights

  • President of India has launched blockchain-secured graduation certificates
  • The technology is powered by CertOnce
  • The degrees were awarded to two consecutive batches of 2020 and 2021

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, launched blockchain-secured graduation degree certificates for the first time in Haryana at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, on November 29, 2022. The convocation degrees were awarded to two consecutive batches of 2020 and 2021, whose convocation ceremony were deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The technology for awarding blockchain-secured graduation certificates for the students has been provided by CertOnce. The firm is a global leader in offering blockchain-based solutions and is responsible for implementing India’s 1st ever blockchain secured degree solution at MIT WPU, Pune.

At the launch, digital copies of the certificates were sent to all the students via email, and published on the blockchain. These copies were instantly verifiable on the NIT Kurukshetra website.

“The entire process is implemented using the same open standards platform that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Boston uses,” said Pawan Khurana, one of the founders of CertOnce. The technology is considered the worldwide standard for verifiable credentials by w3g.org.

Read More: Pepsi Black Zero Sugar NFT collection launched for India

The increasing adoption of blockchain technology for academic credentials is also in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative. CertOnce has been at the forefront in helping institutes across India and US streamline their students’ records management processes by leveraging blockchain technology.

For those unaware, Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. The purpose of the blockchain is to share information amongst all parties that access it via an application. 

