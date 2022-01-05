Pre booking of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts in India from today

Samsung launched its flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 FE yesterday for some markets. Now customers in India can now pre-reserve the Galaxy S21 FE 5G by paying a token amount of Rs 999 on Samsung India’s e-Store or Samsung Shop App.

Customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S21 FE 5G from January 05 to January 10, 2022. The phone will go on sale in India from January 11, 2022.

Customers making the pre-reservation for Galaxy S21 FE 5G will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ which entitles them to get Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2699 for free.

Additionally, customers will have the flexibility to cancel the pre-reserve pass anytime. They can avail 100% refund with no questions asked.

A listing page on Amazon India has also recently gone live for the phone. In addition, as per a recent leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, the phone will be priced at Rs 52,000.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. The display has 1200 nits of peak brightness. There’s also a 32MP f/2.2 selfie camera within the centered punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with 6GB and 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and OIS support.

The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out-of-the-box. There is also IP68 water resistance. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging support. It also has support for 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C for charging. The Galaxy S21 FE also has stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor and more.