Vivo V60 5G Detailed Specifications and India Price Leaked, 16GB RAM and Zeiss Optics Expected

Vivo V60 5G detailed specifications as well as its India price has been leaked and here's what to expect from it.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo V60 5G detailed specifications
Image Credit: Yogesh Brar

Vivo V60 detailed specifications have been revealed through a new leak, suggesting the device will be made available in a top-tier 16GB model which will make it one of the only offerings in the segment to sport this much RAM. Aside from that, the device is also expected to come with Zeiss optics and more.

Vivo V60 5G Detailed Specifications Leak

According to Passionategeekz, the Vivo V60 5G will sport a 6.67-inch flat with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1300 nits. It will be available in Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold colour options. The phone will also be + rated for dust and water resistance.

The leak says that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, paired with the smartphone will be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Storage variants could include 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and a flagship-tier 16GB model.

For optics, one can expect a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor supporting up to 3X optical zoom. On the front, a 50MP camera will be present for selfies and video recording. features will include AI Four Season Portrait and AI Best Group Portrait.

It will be backed by a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast wired charging and reverse charging support. Additional features will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, blaster, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, 5.4, and support for multiple 5G bands including NavIC and GLONASS. The device was earlier rumoured to run on OriginOS-based UI instead of FunTouch OS.

Vivo V60 5G Expected Price

The report adds that the device will likely bear a price tag of Rs 36,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model. this means that the top-end 16GB model may have a price tag above Rs 40,000. We’ll know more about the device once the company officially confirms its launch. The device is expected to break cover on August 16.

