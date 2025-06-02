Is Lava Blaze Amoled Launching Soon in India?

Lava Blaze Amoled seems to be a new smartphone that is in Lava’s launch pipeline as the smartphone has been listed on the brand’s website. As per its specifications, though, it seems to be a rebranded Lava Blaze X 5G that debuted in India in July of last year. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming launch from Lava.

Lava Blaze Amoled: Details to Know

We spotted the device listing on Lava’s website earlier today, where Lava has showcased the design of the handset along with its detailed specifications as well. According to these, Lava Blaze Amoled will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth and supports HDR. It can reach up to 800 nits peak brightness and has 394 PPI. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze Amoled 5G packs a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony primary lens, accompanied by 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Lava promises a clean Android 14 experience with no bloatware, no ads, no unwanted notifications, along with a promised upgrade to Android 15 and assured quarterly security updates for 2 years. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, USB-C port, and GPS.

These are the same specs as the Blaze X 5G and the brand might be planning to relaunch the device as Blaze Amoled in the country. The Blaze X 5G started at Rs 14,999 in the country, so one can expect the Blaze Amoled to start at a similar price. Lava hasn’t confirmed a launch date for the handset as of yet.