Portronics launches Power Plate 9 Multipurpose Extension Box

Most of us have multiple smart devices at home, most of which need charging and connectivity. In such situations, having an extension board can be immensely helpful, especially when you are setting up multiple devices like home theaters, TVs with streaming dongles, and more. Portronics, today launched Power Plate 9 – a multipurpose extension box.

The Portronics Power Plate 9 is available at a discounted price of Rs 949 backed with a 12-month warranty on the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores.

Power Plate 9 Features

Power Plate 9 comes with 8 Power Sockets and 3 USB Ports for Multiple Use. It will help you save time allowing you to be away from your wall adapter. The power strip influxes a high power voltage of about 2500W which empowers the devices and ensures that equal power is distributed throughout the plugged-in devices.

The ergonomically designed body of Power Plate 9 allows you to have uninterrupted power usage. Thanks to its 3m cord, that ensures apt mobility and gives freedom to the user to make the most use of it. Additionally, it comes with a handle which makes it highly portable and easy to carry, without creating a wired mess.

The key highlight of the Power Plate 9 is that it comes with technologies such as over-voltage protection and over-temperature protection which protects the circuit from overvoltage which could happen due to a sudden influx of direct current. Sometimes when multiple devices are plugged in, it causes overheating, and just to avoid the same, the power strip has been modulated to protect itself from over-temperature.

The device also offers short circuit protection; it shuts itself off in case a short circuit happens. Moreover, Pre-fed with intelligent chips Power Plate 9 also ensures that the power surge strip is extremely stealthy and efficient.