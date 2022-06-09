OnePlus 10 is still in works, launch expected by next month

OnePlus’ product roadmap at this point is a big mess and the brand is in no mood to slow down in launching more products. A new leak now says that OnePlus 10 is still in works and will launch next month whereas a leak from a few days back said that OnePlus 10T 5G will be the only flagship from OnePlus this year.

The leak from tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter says that OnePlus 10 is codenamed Ovaltine and is set to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Further, he doesn’t mention other specifications of the device. In some of his replies to users, he says that the OnePlus 10 is expected to launch by July end.

Furthermore, when a user pointed out about the leak from few days back regarding OnePlus 10T being the only flagship left for this year to launch, Brar says that he’s still seeing upcoming OnePlus products that will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8+ Gen 1 and the Dimensity 9000 processors.

A few of the specifications of the OnePlus 10 were leaked backed in April. The leak said that OnePlus 10 will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display that offers support for a variable 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to have 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants.

For optics, the device will be featuring a triple rear camera setup. There will be a 50MP primary sensor along with a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone could feature a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone will most likely run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

The smartphone could be backed by a 4800mAh battery with support for massive 150W fast charging support. The report also states that the alert slider will be missing from the vanilla model.