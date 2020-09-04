Advertisement

Portronics introduces CleanEx, CleanEx 101 portable UV Sterilizer Sticks in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 3:46 pm

The company has introduced Portronics CleanEx and CleanEX 101 UV sterilizer stickers in the country.
Portronics has today announced the launch of its new portable UV Sterilizer Sticks in India. The company has introduced Portronics CleanEx and CleanEX 101 UV sterilizer stickers in the country. 

 

Portronics CleanEx and CleanEx 101 are priced at Rs 2,499 and Rs 1,499. Both the products are available for purchase from online and offline channels. The products can be purchased from the official website or Amazon.in and are available in White colour, and each product is backed by a 12-month warranty. As a part of a special ongoing offer, customers can purchase the CleanEx products at discounted prices from Portronics.com

 

 CleanEx and CleanEx 101 are equipped with advanced UV-C Technology, designed to sterilize and disinfect up to 99 per cent of germs and viruses, effectively. The portable stick reduces the risk of virus contamination, odour-causing bacteria, and certain moulds & allergens from surfaces at home, or even while travelling.

 

The CleanEx series is powered to disinfect valuables/articles in less than 5 minutes, eliminating up to 99 per cent bacteria, including fungi. CleanEx products are lightweight and portable and one can simply wave the sterilization stick onto the article they wish to disinfect. The company says that the product will be sterilized in less than 5 minutes.

 

CleanEx uses UV-C light to erase germs while protecting valuables, too. It safely sanitizes products/articles like keyboards, phones, tableware, glasses, kitchen utensils, face masks, packages delivered at home, etc.

 

The products come with a single ON/OFF button, making it user-friendly. CleanEx comes equipped with in-built, rechargeable batteries, and one can also directly charge it with a USB Cable. CleanEx 101, on the other hand, is direct-power enabled, however, it also supports 4 AAA batteries.

 

