Portronics 'Adapto 20' 20W Fast charging Adaptor launched at an introductory price of Rs 699

Portronics 'Adapto 20' 20W, super-efficient PD adaptor is compatible with multiple devices like small phones and tablets, both iOS and Android.

Portronics has launched a 20W PDFast-charging Adaptor- “Adapto 20”. Adapto 20 (without cables) is priced at Rs 1,499 and is currently available at an introductory discounted price of Rs 699 from Amazon.in, Flipkart and other online and offline stores. It is backed with a 1-year warranty



The 20W, super-efficient PD adaptor is compatible with multiple devices like small phones and tablets, both iOS and Android. It is well-suited for iPhone 8 or later models, and is able to charge an iPhone 12 to 59% within 30 minutes, when it is paired with a PD cable.



The adaptor is compatible with all PD and QC compatible devices, including iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, AirPods Pro, 11-inch/12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air (third generation), iPad Mini (fifth generation), AirPods Pro, etc.



The Adapto 20 is a Type-C Fast Charger, designed to charge your iPhone up to 59% in just 30 minutes. The adaptor is designed to charge your iOS devices 3X faster than regular chargers. The PD adaptor is best-suited with cables for Type C to Type C, and Type C to Lightning charging and connectivity. (suitable for iOS).



The Adapto 20 is designed with strong ABS Plastic that makes it safe to use, even in clumsy hands. Apart from this, it offers Over Current Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Over Heat Protection, Over Charging Protection, and Short Circuit Protection to ensure safe charging.



