Pokemon Go: How To Mega Evolution?

Pokemon has released a new version where it has unveiled a new feature called Mega Evolve. It can turn your strong Pokémon into a much more stronger one.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go was a hit when it launched back in 2016. Since then it has seen many new features, and it has got a new one recently, called Mega Evolution.

The feature is a bit confusing, so here's everything you need to know about it.

Mega Evolution allows to turn an already strong Pokemon into a more stronger one. Mega Pokemon have their own designs. Keep in mind that you can have only one Mega Pokemon at a time. When you turn another Pokémon into a Mega one, your previous Pokemon will turn into a regular one.

Advertisement

To Mega Evolve a Pokemon, you'll have to collect Mega Energy. Mega Energy can be collected by winning Mega Raids which feature the Mega Pokémon you have. If you win with your Mega Pokemon, you'll get Mega Energy for that particular Pokemon.

When you use a Mega Pokemon, it gives an attack boost to other Pokemon and an additional Pokemon boost to the Pokemon of the same type.

For now, only 4 Pokemons can be Mega Evolved which are Charizard, Blastoise, Venasaur and Beedrill.

