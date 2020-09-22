Advertisement

Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro: Which has X factor for Pro users?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 22, 2020 3:04 pm

Latest News

The Poco X3 was launched today in India and is a direct competitor to the Realme 7 Pro. Let's see which one wins the competition!
Advertisement

 

Poco's new Poco X3 has been launched in India with some specifications different from the Global variant. The new device is standing up to be a competition to the RealMe's 7 Pro that was launched a couple of weeks back. 

 

Let's put them against each other to see which one wins the fight! 

 

Advertisement

Display

 

Poco X3 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080. The Realme 7 Pro on the other hand has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and 60Hz refresh rate.

 

Comparing the both, the Poco X3 definitely wins because of the better refresh rate and touch sampling rate considering both of them have the same resolution. The AMOLED display on Realme 7 Pro might give you better colours and brightness, but you will get way more smoother experience while using the Poco X3 than the realme 7 Pro. 

 

Specifications 

 

The Poco X3 is powered by the Snapdragon 732G paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of Storage. The Realme 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. Both the devices support expandable storage upto 256GB.

 

The Poco X3 will perform a tad bit better than the Realme 7 Pro as it is equipped with a better processor from Qualcomm. Both the processors are gaming focused, meaning that both will perform nicely while gaming. Storage and RAM shouldn't be an issue on both of them. 

 

Software

 

The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10, whereas the Realme 7 Pro runs in RealMe UI 1.0. The winner here depends on the choice of the user whether he/she likes heavily skinned MIUI or the ColorOS based Realme UI. 

 

One thing to note is that the Realme 7 is slated to receive Android 11 soon with Realme UI 2.0 while there is no sign of Android 11 for any Xiaomi devices other than the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10.

 

Camera 

 

The Realme 7 Pro has a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a Sony IMX682 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.3 aperture and 119-degree FOV, a 2MP black & white portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP 4cm macro lens. 

 

The Poco X3 on the other hand has the same 64MP Sony IMX682 Primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor with 119-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP 4cm macro lens. 

 

The main difference between these sensors will be between the wide-angle sensors as the Poco X3 has a slightly better wide-angle sensor. But it doesn't always depend on the megapixels. We will also have to see how the camera application and software has been optimized for the post processing of the photo, because of which even if the main sensor is the same, the final photo may be better on either of them. 

 

Battery 

 

The Poco X3 comes with a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and the Realme 7 Pro comes with 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. 

 

While the Realme 7 Pro will charge significantly faster than the Poco X3, the Poco X3 will give you way more battery backup than the Realme 7 Pro. So it now depends on the user if he wants a bigger battery or a faster charging experience. 

 

Price

 

 

The Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 for 6GB/64GB variant, Rs 18,499 for 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs 19,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. 

 

 

The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 21,999. 

 

The Poco X3 here definitely offers better value for money with the same camera setup, performance and a better battery (even if the charging speed is lower).

 

Poco X3 launched in India with quad-camera setup, 6000mAh battery, price starts Rs 16,999

Poco X3 Launching today: How to watch and what to expect?

Poco X3 may have a 6000 mAh battery

Poco X3 confirmed to launch in India on September 22

Over 130,000 units of Poco M2 sold in first sale

Poco M2 to go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Realme Poco

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo V20 Pro announced with Snapdragon 765G, 44MP dual front cameras

LG G8X ThinQ now receiving Android 10 with LG UX 9.0 in India

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14
Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies