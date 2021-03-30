Advertisement

Poco X3 receives a permanent price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2021 3:47 pm

Now Poco X3 will now be available for a starting price of Rs 14,999 only after a price drop of Rs 2,000.
Soon after the launch of Poco X3 Pro in India today, the company is now permanently reducing the Poco X3 price in India. Effective from April 1, the Poco X3 will now start at Rs 14,999.

 

To recall, the Poco X3 was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 16,999 for its 6GB+64GB variant. Now Poco X3 will now be available for a starting price of Rs 14,999 only after a price drop of Rs 2,000.

Prices for the other variants are yet to be revealed, but we expect the phone to receive similar discounts of up to Rs 2,000. It means that the 6GB + 128GB variant should now be priced at Rs 15,999 and the top 8GB + 128GB model at Rs 17,999.

 

Poco X3 Specifications

 

Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels)  display with HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate display with 240Hz touch sampling rate.  It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.

The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture for selfies, housed in the hole-punch cutout.

Poco X3 comes with a large 6,000mAh battery, along with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. 

