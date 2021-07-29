Poco X3 GT will not be launched in India, confirms Poco

Poco had launched the X3 smartphone in September last year, and the brand has now launched the Poco X3 GT as an upgrade to the phone in Malaysia and Vietnam. However, the Poco X3 GT will not be launched in India.

Anuj Sharma, Poco India head, has confirmed via tweet that the Poco X3 GT will not be arriving in India. He further added, phones such as Poco F3 GT and Poco X3 Pro already provide ‘segment-best value and there is no need for the X3 GT.

In Vietnam, the phone is sold in a single 8GB + 256GB model. It is priced at VND 7,990,000 (approx Rs 25,800). This price will be discounted to VND 6,990,000 (approx Rs 22,600) during the flash sale on August 5.

The Poco X3 GT costs MYR 1,299 (approx Rs 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and MYR 1,599 (approx Rs 28,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model. Furthermore, it is priced lesser during the flash sale at MYR 1,199 (approx Rs 21,000) for 8GB/128GB trim and MYR 1,399 (approx Rs 24,600) for 8GB/256GB trim. It is offered in Cloud White, Stargaze Black, and Wave Blue colours.

Poco X3 GT Specifications

The Poco X3 GT features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, and HDR10+. In addition, it supports 120Hz refresh rate, up to 450nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and can be charged with the Type-C port.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup. There’s a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Moving on, Poco X3 GT comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, NFC. It has dual Hi-res stereo speakers as well.