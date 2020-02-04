Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Which one has the ‘X’ factor?

Whether the Poco X2 is better than the Realme X2? Which one of these has the ‘X’ factor? Let’s find out.

Poco has today announced the launch of a new smartphone after almost 1.5 years with Poco X2. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The latest smartphone from Poco is just a rebranded version of the Redmi K30, which was launched in China last year. However, the phone comes loaded with a host of interesting features like the 120Hz refresh rate along with 27W fast charging support and more.

With this price range, the smartphone gives a stiff competition to the Realme X2 and Poco has left no stone unturned to project its latest Poco X2 as a superior phone as compared to the Realme’s latest offering. So, the question here is, whether the Poco X2 is better than the Realme X2? Which one of these has the ‘X’ factor? Let’s find out.

Design

In terms of design, both smartphones offer a different design language. The Poco X2 comes with a gradient finish and it is available in three colour options including Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phenix Red. The front comes with a dual-punch hole selfie camera, while the back panel is loaded with a quad-camera setup which is surrounded with concentric circles.

On the other hand, the Realme X2 is equipped with a standard design language. The smartphone design is identical to the Realme XT. Interestingly, if you place both the phones together, it will hard to distinguish between Realme XT and Realme X2. That said, the phone still gives you a compact and sleek look as compared to the Poco X2. So, if we need to pick up a winner here, it will be Poco X2 as it has something different to offer in terms of design.

Winner: Poco X2

Display

In terms of display, the Poco X2 is loaded with a Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, which is a first in this segment.

On the other hand, the Realme XT is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The competition is quite tough here. On one hand, the Poco X2 gives you 120Hz refresh rate, but it comes with an LCD display, while the Realme X2 gives you standard 60fps display, but it comes with AMOLED display. This simply means that colours will be better on the Realme XT as compared to the Poco X2. Furthermore, the 120Hz refresh rate is still yet to be adopted by developers, meaning that most of the time, you will end with apps that only support 60fps. That said, Poco X2 wins this round.

Winner: Poco X2

Hardware

On the hardware front, both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. Both of them are available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. So, we have to call this round a tie as we haven’t compared the performance of both the smartphones at the time of writing.

Winner: Tie

Software

On the software front, both of them runs on Android 10 operating system. The Realme X2 comes with ColorOS 7, while the Poco X2 features MIUI 11. Both the user interface comes loaded with a host of interesting features and both of them are not close to stock. That said, it all boils down on the consumer preference, so we have to call it a tie.

Winner: Tie

Camera

On the camera front, the Poco X2 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme X2 is also loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. For the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

That said, Poco X2 offers you the same camera configuration as compared to the Realme X2 expect from the 64MP sensor. The Realme X2 uses Samsung GW1 sensor, while the Poco X2 is loaded with Sony IMX686 sensor. Apart from this, Poco X2 gives you dual-selfie camera, while the Realme X2 offers you a single camera setup. However, it is important to note that the secondary camera on the Poco X2 is a depth sensor, which will be used to take photos with bokeh effect. However, one can also do the same with Realme X2 using Portrait mode. So, the secondary sensor seems to be a marketing gimmick rather than an actual useful feature.

Battery

On the battery front, the Realme X2 is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support. The Poco X2 is loaded with 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. That said, Poco X2 wins this round as it comes with more battery backup.

Conclusion

To conclude, the Poco X2 comes loaded with a similar set of specifications as seen on the Realme X2. The Poco X2 offers a better refresh rate along with better battery backup and interesting design language. The Realme X2, on the other hand, offers AMOLED display along with in-display fingerprint sensor and a good design language.