Poco M7 5G to Go on Sale March 7, Limited-Time Pricing Announced

Poco launched the M7 5G in India on Monday, expanding its budget smartphone lineup. The handset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 120Hz display, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance and packs a 5,160 mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability

The Poco M7 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 10,999. These prices are valid only for the first day of sale on March 7. The device will be available via Flipkart starting at 12 p.m. It comes in Mint Green, Ocean Blue, and Satin Black colour options.

Display and Performance

The smartphone sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It supports up to 600 nits of peak brightness and is TÜV Rheinland-certified for Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian standards.

Under the hood, the Poco M7 5G runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

Camera and Battery

The device features a dual rear camera setup for optics, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. The front camera houses an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Both cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The handset is powered by a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging. However, it ships with a 33W charger in the box.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The Poco M7 5G supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and GLONASS. It has a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB Type-C port. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 171.88×77.8×8.22mm and weighs 205.39g.