Poco M4 Pro 4G launching in India on February 28

Poco is all set to launch a 4G variant of Poco M4 Pro in India soon. The Poco M4 Pro 4G is set to launch in India on February 28.

Poco has announced the launch date via its social media handles. However, the company has not revealed any of the specifications of the upcoming Poco smartphone.

The Poco M4 Pro 4G is said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11S launched in India. The phone will be sold on Flipkart after the launch.

To recall, the Poco M4 Pro 5G was recently launched starting at Rs 14,999. It is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB. The 8GB + 128GB model will costs you Rs 18,999.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Expected specs

The Poco phone might have a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone will have up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The phone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery cell which support 33W fast charging. It will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

Other specifications expected are a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a stereo speaker setup, a dedicated micro-SD card slot, a Type-C charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-Res audio.

Meanwhile, the Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

The phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.