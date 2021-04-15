Advertisement

Poco M3 Pro India launch soon? Receives BIS Certification

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2021 11:47 am

Poco M3 Pro can be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that was recently launched in global markets.

Poco M3 Pro is likely to launch in India soon as the upcoming Poco smartphone has now received BIS certification. If the Poco M3 Pro is indeed launched in India, then it could be the company’s first 5G smartphone in the country.

 

The handset has also appeared in the database of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The Poco M3 Pro 5G was spotted on BIS as well as FCC certification with model numbers M2103K19PI and M2103K19PG, respectively.

 

The FCC listing reveals that the Poco M3 Pro can be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that was recently launched in global markets. As per the FCC listing, Poco M3 Pro might come with features like 22W fast charging support, MIUI 12 and come equipped with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. Furthermore, its also speculated that this phone may sell as the Redmi 20X in China.

 

If the Poco M3 Pro is the re-branded variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G, the phone should feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and 500 nits of brightness. It might be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM, and with up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.


Poco M3 Pro could feature a 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system and a front camera of 8-megapixel. It may also feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

