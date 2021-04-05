Advertisement

Redmi 20X key specs, colour variants, price leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 05, 2021 4:42 pm

Redmi 20X is expected to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
A poster of Redmi 20X has been shared by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The poster has leaked the key specifications, pricing and some other details of the Redmi 20X. The upcoming Redmi 20X will be the successor of last year’s Redmi 10X.


As per the poster, the Redmi 20X will come with a starting price of 999 Yuan (approx. Rs 11,200) for its 4GB+128GB variant. It will come in blue, green, and silver colours. Redmi 20X is likely to be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 10 5G which was announced in the global market last month.

 

As for the specifications, Redmi 20X will sport a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Further, it confirms that Redmi 20X will be a 5G smartphone. The phone will sport a punch-hole display and a triple camera setup at the back with a dual-LED flash.

 

Redmi 20X Specifications (Expected)

 

Redmi 20X is expected to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

 

For the optics, the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

 

The Redmi 20X will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There will be a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IR Blaster and NFC connectivity.

