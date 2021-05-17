Advertisement

Poco M3 Pro 5G to feature 90Hz DotDisplay, 5000mAh battery, confirms Poco

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 11:03 am

Latest News

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has now been confirmed to sport a 90Hz DotDisplay along with a 5000mAh battery that will support fast charging
Advertisement

An incoming smartphone from Poco has now has some of its specifications confirmed by the brand itself. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to arrive globally on May 18 and a new set of teasers from Poco has confirmed a couple of features the device will sport.

 

Through Twitter, Poco's Global account has confirmed the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay featuring DynamicSwitch. This means the smartphone will be dynamically able to adjust the refresh rate of the screen on a per app basis.  

 

 

Advertisement

Apart from that, Poco confirmed through a second tweet that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will have a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Earlier the brand confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. These are all the specifications that have been confirmed so far, while for others, we would have to wait for the launch to take place on 19th of May. 

 

It is currently being speculated that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that will have a different design, which was corroborated by the recently leaked renders. If leaks are to be considered, the phone may feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 48MP triple camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. 

 

Two of Poco's top executives have confirmed that after the Poco M3 Pro 5G arrives, the company will discontinue the Poco X3 NFC as both of them would fall in the same price bracket. Furthermore, a bunch of exclusive features for the Poco smartphones also seems to be in the works as the executive mentions, "We are going to add some special features to make MIUI for POCO into a more exclusive look for our customers. it will still be based on MIUI’s codebase, but we’re looking at exclusive features for the upgraded interface".

Poco M3 Pro 5G is arriving soon, confirms company official, Poco X3 NFC to be discontinued

Poco M3 Pro 5G to be announced on May 19, official renders leaked

Poco M3 Pro confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus Zenfone 8 could launch in India as Asus 8Z

OnePlus Nord N1 could now be called Nord CE 5G per leak

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies