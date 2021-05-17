Poco M3 Pro 5G to feature 90Hz DotDisplay, 5000mAh battery, confirms Poco

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has now been confirmed to sport a 90Hz DotDisplay along with a 5000mAh battery that will support fast charging

An incoming smartphone from Poco has now has some of its specifications confirmed by the brand itself. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to arrive globally on May 18 and a new set of teasers from Poco has confirmed a couple of features the device will sport.

Through Twitter, Poco's Global account has confirmed the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay featuring DynamicSwitch. This means the smartphone will be dynamically able to adjust the refresh rate of the screen on a per app basis.

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay featuring DynamicSwitch that offers you a more flexible viewing experience!#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6Fbw91Pem7 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 14, 2021

Apart from that, Poco confirmed through a second tweet that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will have a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Earlier the brand confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. These are all the specifications that have been confirmed so far, while for others, we would have to wait for the launch to take place on 19th of May.

It is currently being speculated that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that will have a different design, which was corroborated by the recently leaked renders. If leaks are to be considered, the phone may feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 48MP triple camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Two of Poco's top executives have confirmed that after the Poco M3 Pro 5G arrives, the company will discontinue the Poco X3 NFC as both of them would fall in the same price bracket. Furthermore, a bunch of exclusive features for the Poco smartphones also seems to be in the works as the executive mentions, "We are going to add some special features to make MIUI for POCO into a more exclusive look for our customers. it will still be based on MIUI’s codebase, but we’re looking at exclusive features for the upgraded interface".