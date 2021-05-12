Advertisement

Poco M3 Pro 5G is arriving soon, confirms company official, Poco X3 NFC to be discontinued

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2021 4:36 pm

Latest News

Poco Executives have confirmed the existence of Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone and that it will feature a high refresh rate display

Poco M3 launched in 2020 globally and the company is seemingly working on the Pro variant of the smartphone that will also be the first 5G budget offering from the brand. The existence of the Poco M3 Pro 5G has been confirmed by POCO Global executives. 

 

In an interview with Android Central, POCO Global executive Kevin Xiaobo Qiu, and Angus Ng confirmed the existence of the POCO M3 Pro and revealed it will be available in the iconic POCO Yellow colour option which we also got to see for the Poco M3. Kevin has also mentioned the POCO M3 Pro 5G will be the first POCO M-series phone to arrive to have a high refresh rate display. It's not confirmed whether it will be 90Hz or 120Hz.

 

The executive mentioned, “We want to give people an easier way to switch to 5G. By giving them an option at a lower price point, they can experience 5G when they want to. We wanted to make it more accessible for our fans to connect to 5G". 

 

The executive then went further on to confirm that once the Poco M3 Pro 5G launches, Poco will be discontinuing the Poco X3 NFC as both of them would be positioned in the same price segment. Xiaobo also mentioned that the phone will offer up to 60 percent better performance compared to the Snapdragon 662 which powers the predecessor of the phone, the POCO M3.

 

While the chipset wasn't mentioned clearly, the device is rumoured to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, considering it is speculated to be a Redmi Note 10 5G rebrand which is also powered by the same chipset. The phone should launch in the upcoming months while no exact date was revealed explicitly. 

 

Furthermore, a bunch of exclusive features for the Poco smartphones also seems to be in the works as the executive said, "We are going to add some special features to make MIUI for POCO into a more exclusive look for our customers. it will still be based on MIUI’s codebase, but we’re looking at exclusive features for the upgraded interface". This could mean Poco phone users could soon gain access to some features that will be exclusive to their phones and won't be present on Xiaomi's other phones.

 

Lastly, the executives reveal that Poco isn't planning on launching a flagship anytime soon. The last flagship-level smartphone we saw from the company was the Poco F3 which came with the Snapdragon 870. 

 

“We’ve definitely discussed launching a super flagship. The POCO F3 features a snapdragon 870, and it is better than last year’s snapdragon 865. One of the major issues we’ve noticed when we try to go up against phones like the Mi 11, Galaxy S21, and iPhone 12 is that it’s difficult to get the price down", the executives noted.

Poco X3 Pro goes on sale in India for the first time in India today

Poco M3 Pro India launch soon? Receives BIS Certification

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition to launch as Poco F3 GT in India, suggests leak

Poco extends warranty of its phones by two months due to COVID-19 second wave in India

Latest News from Poco

Tags: Poco

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia G10, G20 launch imminent in India, get BIS certification

Poco extends warranty of its phones by two months due to COVID-19 second wave in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies