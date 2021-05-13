Advertisement

Poco M3 Pro 5G to be announced on May 19, official renders leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2021 11:46 am

Latest News

Poco M3 Pro 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup with LED flash, and it will come in Black, Yellow, and Blue colour options.
Poco has announced that it will be launching its new Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone on May 19th next week in a global event. Ahead of the launch, the official render of the upcoming phone has also surfaced online revealing it’s front and rear design.

 

The teaser invite however does not reveal any key details for the Poco M3 Pro 5G. But Poco Global’s Angus Ng has confirmed that the device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

As per the leaked renders, Poco M3 Pro 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup with LED flash, and it will come in Black, Yellow, and Blue colour options. At the font, the smartphone will sport a hole-punch display at the center. On the back, it features a dual-tone finish just like Poco M3 with the large POCO branding below it.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

According to reports, the Poco M3 Pro is likely to arrive as a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 10 5G in the global market. The phone is also likely to launch in India soon as it received BIS certification earlier. If the Poco M3 Pro is indeed launched in India, then it could be the company’s first 5G smartphone in the country.

 

If the Poco M3 Pro is the re-branded variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G, the phone should feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and 500 nits of brightness. It might be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM, and with up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.


Poco M3 Pro could feature a 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system and a front camera of 8-megapixel. It may also feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Latest News from Poco

0 Comments

