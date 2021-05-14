Advertisement

Poco M3 Pro confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 11:30 am

Poco M3 Pro should feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and 500 nits of brightness.

Poco will be launching its new Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone on May 19th next week in a global event. Now ahead of the launch, the chipset of the upcoming Poco phone has been confirmed.

 

Poco Global on its Twitter handle has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will feature a Dimensity 700 5G SoC, a 7nm high-performance chipset. The phone is likely to arrive as a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 10 5G in the global market.

 

 

Earlier renders were leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal as per which Poco M3 Pro 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup with LED flash, and it will come in Black, Yellow, and Blue colour options. On the back, it features a dual-tone finish just like Poco M3 with the large POCO branding below camera. At the font, the smartphone will sport a hole-punch display at the center.

 

Poco M3 Pro should feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and 500 nits of brightness. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which might be paired with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM, and with up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It may also feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner.


Poco M3 Pro could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro lens and a front camera of 8-megapixel. It will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

 

