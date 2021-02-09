Poco M3 first sale today via Flipkart: Price, specifications, offers and more

Poco M3 comes in three colours - Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

Poco M3 price in India was launched earlier this month in India. The budget smartphone will go on sale today for the first time. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart at 12 noon.



The Poco M3 India price starts at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 11,999. It comes in three colours - Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.



Customers can avail a Rs 1,000 instant discount through an ICICI Bank card or via EMI transactions on the purchase of Poco M3 via Flipkart.

Poco M3 Specifications



Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio, 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.





In the photography department, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Poco M3 has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.05 aperture housed within its waterdrop-style notch.



Connectivity options include a Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone runs Android 10 based MIUI 12 with Poco launcher on top and it phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.