Poco M2 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Battle of the budget devices

Poco has just released its Poco M2 and we have put it against the Redmi 9 Prime. Both the devices look a lot similar to each other.

Poco has just announced its new Poco M2 which is a smaller brother to the Poco M2 Pro. Let's put it against the Redmi 9 Prime and see which one fares out to be better. Both of these brand share the same parent company, which is Xiaomi.

Display

Let's start off with the display. The new Poco M2 has a Full HD+ 6.53-inch display whereas the Redmi 9 Prime has the same 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080.

Both of these have the same display, which means to declare a winner in this segment, we'll have to take a look at both of them in real life.

Specifications

The Redmi 9 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of Storage, expandable up to 512GB.

The Poco M2 is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of Storage which is also expandable.

As you can see, the Poco M2 is a winner here just because it offers more RAM, whereas the rest of the specifications are exactly the same.

Software

Both the phones run on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. So there's no clear winner here. It depends on the real life performance which will decide the winner.

Battery

The Poco M2 has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. On the other hand, the Redmi 9 Prime also has a 5020mAh battery that again supports 18W fast charging.

Again, both of them have the same specifications for battery and the rest will depend on the real-life usage when we get the device.

Camera

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP Macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you have an 8MP front-facing camera.

The Poco M2 also has a quad camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide lens + 5MP macro + 2MP depth sensor. This one again has an 8MP front-facing shooter.

As much as it would depend on the real-life samples of the photos, the camera array of both the devices looks the same.

Price

The Poco M2 comes at a price of Rs 10,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 12,499 for 6GB/128GB variant and comes in 3 colors which are Brick Red, Pitch Black and Slate Blue.

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for Rs 4GB/128GB variant and comes in three colours which are Matte Black, Mint Green and Sunrise Flare.

The new Poco M2 looks a lot similar to the Redmi 9 Prime and the former might be a rebranded version of the latter, as we have seen Poco made a similar move earlier when it rebranded the Redmi Note 9 Pro.



