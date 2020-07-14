Poco M2 Pro to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon via Flipkart

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three colour options including Out of the Blue, Green and Greener along with Two Shades of Black.

Advertisement

Poco M2 Pro will go on its first sale today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three colour options including Out of the Blue, Green and Greener along with Two Shades of Black.

Advertisement

Poco M2 Pro specifications

Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is loaded with a 4000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Poco M2 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.