Advertisement

Poco M2 Pro confirmed to feature 33W fast charging support, Geekbench listing reveals specs

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 02, 2020 2:59 pm

Latest News

Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some details about the upcoming smartphone.

Poco has confirmed that it will be launching its latest smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro, in India on July 7. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some details about the upcoming smartphone. Furthermore, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench revealing key information. 

 

The company has confirmed that its Poco M2 Pro will come with a 33W fast charging solution. Flipkart has set up a landing page of the upcoming smartphone, which reveals that it will feature the fast charging technology. However, the battery capacity is not known at the moment. 

 

Meanwhile, the smartphone has been found listed on Geekbench revealing some details. The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The listing further states that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm octa-core processor, which has a base frequency of 1.8GHz. 

 

If we go by the recent rumours, then the phone might be loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The listing further reveals that the phone will be backed by 6GB of RAM. The phone has scored 554 points in the single-core test and 1757 points in the multi-core test. 

 

The Poco M2 Pro with the model number M2001J2Iwas spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. Apart from the SAR value of 1.6 W/kg of the device, no other details on the specs have surfaced on the RF exposure page. Notably, the model number of the Poco F2 Pro is M2004J11G, so Poco M2 Pro is not likely to be a rebranded variant of Poco F2 or the Poco F2 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro to launch in India soon

Poco teases new smartphone launch in India, could be Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 7, to be Flipkart exclusive

Latest News from Poco

Tags: Poco M2 Pro Poco M2 Pro leak Poco M2 Pro rumours Poco M2 Pro features Poco M2 Pro confirmed features Poco M2 Pro launch date Poco by Xiaomi Poco smartphones Poco

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lava announces 'Design In India Challenge' to design its next smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India dropped by Rs 7,000

Honor 9X Pro receives its first Android Security Patch update in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies