Poco M2 Pro confirmed to feature 33W fast charging support, Geekbench listing reveals specs

Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some details about the upcoming smartphone.

Poco has confirmed that it will be launching its latest smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro, in India on July 7. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some details about the upcoming smartphone. Furthermore, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench revealing key information.

The company has confirmed that its Poco M2 Pro will come with a 33W fast charging solution. Flipkart has set up a landing page of the upcoming smartphone, which reveals that it will feature the fast charging technology. However, the battery capacity is not known at the moment.

Meanwhile, the smartphone has been found listed on Geekbench revealing some details. The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The listing further states that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm octa-core processor, which has a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

If we go by the recent rumours, then the phone might be loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The listing further reveals that the phone will be backed by 6GB of RAM. The phone has scored 554 points in the single-core test and 1757 points in the multi-core test.

The Poco M2 Pro with the model number M2001J2Iwas spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. Apart from the SAR value of 1.6 W/kg of the device, no other details on the specs have surfaced on the RF exposure page. Notably, the model number of the Poco F2 Pro is M2004J11G, so Poco M2 Pro is not likely to be a rebranded variant of Poco F2 or the Poco F2 Pro.