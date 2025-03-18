HomeNewsPoco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra Specifications Leaked in Detail

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra Specifications Leaked in Detail

Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra specifications have been leaked in detail and here's everything to know about them.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Poco F7 Pro F7 Ultra specs
Image Credit: Paras Guglani

Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra specifications have been leaked in detail and they sugget that the devices are coming with a flagship chip under the hood. While the F7 Pro could house a dual rear camera setup, the F7 Ultra may come with a triple camera system for the back. Here’s everything else to know about the devices.

Poco F7 Pro: Leaked Specifications

The report from 91mobiles suggests that the Poco F7 Pro will feature a a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 X 1,440 pixels resolution, and 526 PPI. The handset could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The phone could feature a 50MP primary OIS camera and an 8MP secondary lens which may be an ultra-wide angle sensor. There could be a 20MP lens on the front for selfies. The POCO F7 Pro could house a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The device should run on the 15-based HyperOS 2 custom skin and it could get an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It may measure 160.26 x 74.95 x 8.12 mm and weigh 206 grams.

Read More: Poco M7 5G to Go on Sale March 7, Limited-Time Pricing Announced

Poco F7 Ultra: Leaked Specifications

As for the Poco F7 Ultra, it should sport a a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 3,200 X 1,440 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 526 PPI. The phone could get the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, coupled with 12GB and 16GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

The handset may feature a 50MP OIS camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS, and a 32MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There could be a 32MP shooter on the front. The Poco F7 Ultra may house a 5,300mAh cell with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It will also run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

It shoukd pack an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and could measure 160.26 x 74.95 x 8.39 mm and weigh 212 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.