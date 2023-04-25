Poco F5 is coming to India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2: Confirmed

Poco F5 5G was reportedly set to arrive in India this month. However, slightly delayed, it has now been confirmed officially that the Poco F5 is coming to India soon, with the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor that we have seen in some devices from Realme and Xiaomi in China.

Snapdragon India and Himanshu Tandon, Poco India’s head, both tweeted that the Poco F5 is coming to India soon, with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip. Tandon describes the device as the “most powerful Poco smartphone ever” in his tweet. For those unaware, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is the latest Snapdragon 7-series processor that was unveiled last month.

The most powerful POCO Smartphone ever! Brace yourselves for the all new #POCOF5 , the indisputable king of the segment. #ComingSoon https://t.co/M7EotrrAau — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) April 25, 2023

Apart from that, leaks from the past suggest that the Poco F5 is a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo which is powered by the same chipset in China. If that’s true, then we can already expect what the Poco F5 will get under the hood.

It could sport a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming. It should be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device can be expected to run on the latest Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 on top.

The device could have a triple rear camera system which should be headlined by a 50MP primary shooter, accompanied by 8MP and a 2MP additional shooters. At the front, the F5 is speculated to get a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The Poco F5 could be backed with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.