Poco F3 GT India launch teased

The launch of the Poco F3 GT in India has now been teased. There’s no exact date provided but the teaser suggests that the phone could soon arrive in India. Considering earlier reports, the Poco F3 GT is supposed to be a rebadged version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It was launched a couple of months ago in China.

The launch teaser was shared by Poco India’s official Twitter account. There are no details about Poco F3 GT in the video but it only shows people’s queries regarding the device.

FFFor real??? pic.twitter.com/FKUUnuFfSg — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 8, 2021 Poco F3 GT India Launch teaser

The teaser video further reiterates what Poco India director, Anuj Sharma, revealed back in May. He said that the Poco F3 GT will arrive in India by the 3rd Quarter of 2021. The video ends with an outlining of the F3 GT frame which hints at the existence of gaming triggers on the phone. So, it is in line with the rumour of the device being a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Not your N-ordinary phone. pic.twitter.com/0oKCbY8CXO — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 8, 2021

Poco also took a dig at OnePlus by tweeting that the Poco F3 GT isn’t a ‘N-Ordinary’ smartphone. The tweet suggests that the phone will compete with the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G which is launching on July 22.

The Poco F3 GT has also been tipped to launch in India in August. Considering the new launch teaser, the report could stand true. However, the exact date of the launch is yet to be made known.

Poco F3 GT Specifications (Rumoured)

As per the rumours, the Poco F3 GT could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Along with, a higher 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage may power the device. In addition, there could be three cameras on the back including a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

It could be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. The smartphone should run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS.