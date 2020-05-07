Poco F2 to reportedly launch on May 12 via online event

Poco F2 Pro launch will happen on May 12 in Madrid, Spain at 14:00 local time.

Advertisement

Poco has reportedly sent out invites for an event that is scheduled for May 12. Poco's Twitter has also posted a video about revealing a 2nd generation phone which may be the much rumoured Poco F2 smartphone.



As per a report of Android Authority, who claimed to have received the Poco invite, the event will be held online on May 12. Xiaomi’s PR team in Spain has sent invites to the press. Tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter has also revealed that the Poco F2 Pro launch will happen on May 12 in Madrid, Spain at 14:00 local time.

So here's the POCO F2 Pro launch details for you guys.

Feel free to retweet



Date: 12 May 2020

Time: 14:00

Location: Madrid, Spain. — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) May 6, 2020





It is expected that Poco F2 series will be unveiled at the event. The series is tipped to include the vanilla Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro.



The company recently teased the next Poco phone with #WakeUpPoco teaser. Now it has posted multiple teasers on its social media handles about the upcoming Poco phone.



It is to be noted that nothing official has been confirmed by the company, so take this with a pinch of salt. But since the company is posting various teasers one after another, it is likely that Poco F2 or Poco F2 Pro launch is not far away.

Advertisement

Recently, European pricing details for the POCO F2 Pro were leaked online. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is reportedly priced at €649 (approx Rs 53,500) while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to be priced at €749 (approx Rs 62,000).

As per rumours, Poco F2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chip. For the camera, Poco F2 will reportedly have a quad-camera setup with 64MP Camera, 13MP super wide-angle sensor and the two 5MP and 2MP telephoto and depth camera lens. The front facing camera is expected to be 20MP sensor.

The phone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels. It might be equipped with 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.