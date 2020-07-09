Advertisement

Poco clarifies about the Poco M2 Pro security concerns

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 5:06 pm

Some reviewers on YouTube reported that Poco M2 Pro comes preloaded with the Helo application.
Poco recently announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro. However, soon after the launch, multiple reviews and some YouTubers pointed out security concerns about the newly-launched device. 

 

Some reviewers on YouTube reported that Poco M2 Pro comes preloaded with the Helo application. The Chinese application is among the 59 apps that has been banned in the country. Furthermore, the reviewers point out that the phone comes with preloaded utility features that come from the default Security app. These are found to access calendar, call logs, contacts, location and microphone among others just after getting user’s consent. Furthermore, there is no way to revoke any permissions later. 

 

Poco was quick to respond that it said, “We came across some concerns raised from the reviewers community around certain utility features and pre-installed apps on review units. We would hereby like to clarify that the software version and device production for these units started before the directive from the Government of India.”

 

The company has said that “no personal information has been shared with any entity whose apps have been blocked by the government.” The brand says that it has already taken all measures to fix this issue by way of software for end-users. That said, the problem is not limited to Poco latest smartphones. Most of the phones from Xiaomi that runs MIUI version comes with pre-installed applications and Poco is yet another sub-brand from Xiaomi that uses MIUI with its own customised Poco launcher. Though the company has assured to fix this problem, it has not given any deadline for the same.

 

