Poco C31 launching in India on September 30, Flipkart availability confirmed

Poco is all set to launch of a new C-series smartphone in India later this month. The company will be launching the Poco C31 in India on September 30.

Poco on its Twiiter handle has revealed the name of the phone and its launch date in India. The company has confirmed via a new tweet that its next phone will be called the Poco C31 and it will be launching later this week.

As per the landing page of the upcoming phone on Twitter, the Poco C31 has a waterdrop notch display with a slightly thick bottom bezel. The back of the phone has not been revealed in the teaser image.

As of now, the specifications of the Poco C31 are under wraps. We expect the company to start teasing the details from this week. The phone could be an updated edition of the existing Poco C3 which was launched in India last year in October with a starting price of Rs 7,499.

Poco C3 Specifications

Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In addition, the memory is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Poco C3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support of 10W fast charging. In addition, the phone is P2i-rated for splash resistance.