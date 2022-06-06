Poco appoints Himanshu Tandon as new India head

Poco has today appointed Himanshu Tandon as the new head of India operations. He succeeds Anuj Sharma, who retook charge as Chief marketing officer of Xiaomi India last week.

Prior to this, Himanshu Tandon was the head of online sales and retail at Poco India. Before joining Poco, he was a senior manager- regional business manager and corporate strategy at Videocon Mobiles.

“Leveling up our commitment towards the brand, we are excited to announce a young and dynamic leader Himanshu Tandon as POCO India Head. Strengthening POCO’s vision in the country, Himanshu has been a part of founding team of POCO in India and has helped scale the brand over the years,” the company noted.

“Whether it was POCO becoming #1 fastest growing brand in H1 2021 or rising to #3 in Online, Himanshu has been instrumental in making this happen. An alumni of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Guinness world record creator for the largest number of store launches simultaneously, Himanshu is no stranger to making crazy things happen,” Poco further said.

In addition, Poco also revealed that it is expanding its after-sales footprint to over 2,000 service centres across the country. The company said that it is increasing the “Quality and After-sales commitment by expanding after-sales reach to 2000+ service centers across the country.” “With this expansion, we will be working towards ensuring enhanced customer experience across the country,” the company said.

Last week, Xiaomi announced Alvin Tse as the General Manager of India. He will be replacing, Manu Kumar Jain who had taken the role global role as Group Vice President last year and is based in Dubai currently.